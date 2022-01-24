Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 20.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,207.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,852.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,395.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3,410.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,841.41 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.