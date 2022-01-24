Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) Announces Dividend of $0.28

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) announced a dividend on Sunday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st.
OTCMKTS EXCH opened at $50.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.95. Exchange Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.
Exchange Bankshares Company Profile
