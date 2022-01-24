Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) Announces Dividend of $0.28

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) announced a dividend on Sunday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st.

OTCMKTS EXCH opened at $50.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.95. Exchange Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Exchange Bankshares Company Profile

Exchange Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Exchange Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal, mortgage, commercial, and home equity loans, as well as investment services.

