eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $231,300.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $242,910.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $260,730.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $274,860.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $272,880.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $303,570.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $301,950.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $322,740.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $324,090.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $316,890.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $309,330.00.

NASDAQ EXPI traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $24.84. 2,272,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 3.05.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,481,000 after purchasing an additional 831,910 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,146,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,632,000 after buying an additional 424,634 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth $12,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 17.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after buying an additional 213,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,161,000 after buying an additional 182,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

