F5 Networks (FFIV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. F5 Networks has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $2.710-$2.830 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $2.71-2.83 EPS.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect F5 Networks to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

F5 Networks stock opened at $221.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.28.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.34.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $41,361.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,576 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

