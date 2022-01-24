Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

FLMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

Falcon Minerals stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. The company has a market cap of $418.06 million, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $6.58.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 33,638 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 286.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

