Financial Strategies Group Inc. Buys 43,081 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,081 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 10.9% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $24,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.38. 84,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,714. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

