Financial Strategies Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.1% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,389. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $80.43 and a one year high of $83.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average is $82.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

