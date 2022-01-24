Financial Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 1,194 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in MetLife by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in MetLife by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in MetLife by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 364.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.76. The stock had a trading volume of 209,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $69.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

