Financial Strategies Group Inc. Sells 284 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after buying an additional 1,610,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after buying an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,840,000 after buying an additional 144,973 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,725,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,246,000 after acquiring an additional 112,473 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $112.32. The company had a trading volume of 151,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200,157. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average is $114.85. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.47 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

