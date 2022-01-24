Financial Survey: Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) & IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) and IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Leap Therapeutics and IMARA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 IMARA 0 1 2 0 2.67

Leap Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 113.27%. IMARA has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,011.11%. Given IMARA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IMARA is more favorable than Leap Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.2% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of IMARA shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of IMARA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and IMARA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics -2,433.93% -63.02% -54.86% IMARA N/A -75.23% -69.32%

Risk & Volatility

Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMARA has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and IMARA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics $1.50 million 124.23 -$27.51 million ($0.47) -4.49 IMARA N/A N/A -$41.36 million ($2.96) -0.57

Leap Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than IMARA. Leap Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMARA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Leap Therapeutics beats IMARA on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR. The company was founded on January 3, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

