First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

NYSE:FCF opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

FCF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 172.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.