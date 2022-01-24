First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of FFBC opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $155.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

