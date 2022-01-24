First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $27,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,723,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in MercadoLibre by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,167,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 38,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 330.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,052.56 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,001.01 and a one year high of $2,012.80. The stock has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 661.99 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,224.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,521.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MELI. BTIG Research dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,917.43.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

