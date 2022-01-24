First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,819 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $30,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 92,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,563,000.

SPYG stock opened at $63.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

