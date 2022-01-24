First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $21.72 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $21,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNI stock opened at $122.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.74.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

