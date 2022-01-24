First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $23.36 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,535 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,506 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $23,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in FedEx by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $244.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.