First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872,984 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,590 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $32,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 439,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 69,605 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 163,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 2,333.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,290,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,256,000 after buying an additional 2,196,218 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $18.53 on Monday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $21.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

