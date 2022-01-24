First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,884 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,252 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $25,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,551,000 after purchasing an additional 363,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

COP opened at $82.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average of $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

