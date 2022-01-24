First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $52.88

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.88 and last traded at $52.89, with a volume of 11465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.19.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average is $68.24.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 135,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.