Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.94 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 46.12% and a return on equity of 22.87%. On average, analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FSBC opened at $29.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Five Star Bancorp Company Profile
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.
Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.