Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.94 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 46.12% and a return on equity of 22.87%. On average, analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FSBC opened at $29.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

