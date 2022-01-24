Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years.
Shares of PFD stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $16.39. 49,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,162. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
