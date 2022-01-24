Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOCS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3,650.8% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOCS opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.67. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

