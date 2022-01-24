Formation Fi (FORM) Trading 24.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $284,919.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00049239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.82 or 0.06626003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00056498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,555.42 or 0.99766896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

