Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.09. FOX reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FOX has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in FOX by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in FOX by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 347.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

