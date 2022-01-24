Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FCX opened at $40.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $46.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $577,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.24.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

