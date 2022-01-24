FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:EMLDU) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

FTAC Emerald Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:EMLDU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, January 25th. FTAC Emerald Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During FTAC Emerald Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of EMLDU opened at $9.95 on Monday. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

