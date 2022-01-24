Fusion (FSN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.89 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. One Fusion coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a market cap of $37.38 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,261.15 or 0.99712308 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 70,704,716 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

