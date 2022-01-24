FY2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.50 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ABX. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Barrick Gold to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.92.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$24.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.52. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$22.30 and a 52-week high of C$30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.68%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill purchased 60,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,557,467.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 131,570 shares in the company, valued at C$3,414,241.50.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

