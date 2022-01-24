FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cigna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $20.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $20.39.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CI. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.83.

NYSE:CI opened at $236.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cigna by 19.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 4.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Cigna by 2.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Cigna by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

