FY2021 EPS Estimates for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Lowered by Truist Financial

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Truist Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Expedia Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the online travel company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.40). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.02 EPS.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.59.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $174.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.26. Expedia Group has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $8,352,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total value of $1,471,951.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,816,533 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.