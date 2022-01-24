FY2021 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.49. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$272.86 million during the quarter.
TSE:TXG opened at C$12.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.63. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.72.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
