FY2021 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.49. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$272.86 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.14.

TSE:TXG opened at C$12.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.63. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.72.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

