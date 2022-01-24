FY2022 EPS Estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.79) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.86).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

