FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sandvik AB (publ) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sandvik AB (publ) in a report issued on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sandvik AB (publ)’s FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.32%.

SDVKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.60.

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,428,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

