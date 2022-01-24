Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $16,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Generac by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 10.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Generac by 15.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after buying an additional 22,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. boosted their price objective on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.21.

GNRC opened at $271.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.21 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.