General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.13.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen upped their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

GE opened at $96.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.19, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.72.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 186,081 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth $56,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 89,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in General Electric by 112.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

