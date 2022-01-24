General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Lowered by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 95.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 693,944 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $279,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $96.30 on Monday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.12 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

