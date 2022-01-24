Generation Investment Management LLP Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.7% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $660,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $51.65 on Monday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $210.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

