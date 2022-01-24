Generation Investment Management LLP Sells 156,268 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Generation Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,846,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 156,268 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises about 1.7% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Generation Investment Management LLP owned about 3.13% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $397,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 618,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,136,000 after purchasing an additional 79,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.06. 4,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

