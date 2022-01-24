Generation Investment Management LLP Sells 8,843 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Generation Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,919 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,843 shares during the quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $176,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 73.0% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 29.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 30.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $7,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.47.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total transaction of $1,297,439.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,102 shares of company stock valued at $79,466,715. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,208. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.02 and a 200-day moving average of $264.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.77 billion, a PE ratio of 117.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

