Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,821,159 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821,159 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.5% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Cisco Systems worth $3,895,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.20. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $239.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.