Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 858,839 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.4% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of Tesla worth $10,183,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 542 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 845 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $830.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price target (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $907.23.

In other Tesla news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 15,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.33, for a total transaction of $16,389,617.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,285,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,723,244. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $898.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $902.73 billion, a PE ratio of 305.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,051.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $885.18.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.