Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.34 Billion Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,433,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,340,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 123.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.1% during the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 543,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 31,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 611,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $61.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Several analysts have commented on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

