Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249,146 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.7% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,985,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Bank of America by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,794,851,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $43.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $359.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

