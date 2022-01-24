Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,843,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.57.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BA opened at $200.72 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $185.26 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

