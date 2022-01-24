Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $31.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $29.01 on Thursday. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 93.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,175,000 after buying an additional 342,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,817,000 after buying an additional 245,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,612,000 after acquiring an additional 185,007 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth $5,462,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 875.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 152,404 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

