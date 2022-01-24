Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,377 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 785.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBCI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $54.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.42. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.67%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

