Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

LAND has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $35.08.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0453 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 37.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.