GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4,645.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,457,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,408 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,034 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,479 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $44.23. The company had a trading volume of 158,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,563. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average is $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.44%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.