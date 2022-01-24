GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,764 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.0% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 14,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GSK opened at $45.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

