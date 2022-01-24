GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Gap Down to $51.25

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.25, but opened at $48.04. GlobalFoundries shares last traded at $48.69, with a volume of 135,081 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GFS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.85.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth $855,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

About GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.